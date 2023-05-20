Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,353 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MET opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.