Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,828 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 385,742 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB opened at $37.56 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. ABB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

