Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11). Approximately 1,488,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,767,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.98.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

