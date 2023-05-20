Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 1,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Arca Continental Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Arca Continental Company Profile

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

