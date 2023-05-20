AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APP. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. Analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,132,703 shares of company stock worth $337,867,226. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 554.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 88,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $96,920,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

