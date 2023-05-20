Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.85.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $126.95. 10,257,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.06.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 271,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

