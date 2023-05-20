AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.7 %

APPF opened at $143.59 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $85.51 and a 52-week high of $148.17. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.39.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AppFolio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

