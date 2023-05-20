AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Down 0.7 %

APPF opened at $143.59 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $85.51 and a 52-week high of $148.17. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AppFolio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.