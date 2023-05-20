Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 5,487 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,799,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,552,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $9,028,912.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40.

On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05.

On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.12%.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

