Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $155.08 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $8.32 or 0.00030817 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $155.08 million and approximately $2,137.37 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.27063082 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $13,297.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

