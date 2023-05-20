Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 6.9%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 4,990,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,794,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

