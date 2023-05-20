Ankr Achieves Market Capitalization of $259.86 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $259.86 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,890.72 or 1.00011445 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02592296 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $19,970,780.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.