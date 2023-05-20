Analyzing Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Soluna and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.81%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Soluna.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.20 -$98.71 million N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 1.81 $24.36 million $3.96 7.80

This table compares Soluna and Orange County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -434.15% -93.30% -59.53% Orange County Bancorp 21.11% 14.81% 1.07%

Volatility & Risk

Soluna has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Soluna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

(Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment generates revenue from its mining activities. The Data Center Hosting segment operates a data center from the company’s computing facility in Calvert City, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management. It operates through the Banking Business and Wealth Management Business segments. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers through Orange Bank & Trust Company. The Wealth Management Business segment includes asset management and trust services to individuals and institutions through HVIA and Orange Bank & Trust Company. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

