Analyzing On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for On Track Innovations and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 62.53%.

This table compares On Track Innovations and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59% indie Semiconductor -102.77% -18.69% -10.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and indie Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.00 -$11.66 million N/A N/A indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 12.81 -$43.40 million ($1.05) -8.44

On Track Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than indie Semiconductor.

Risk and Volatility

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats On Track Innovations on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

