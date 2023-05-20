Analysts Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Price Target at GBX 159

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 144.50 ($1.81).

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut THG to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.23) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Liberum Capital raised THG to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 57.40 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £746.20 million, a P/E ratio of -155.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.24 ($1.99).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

