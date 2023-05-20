Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $116.31

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

