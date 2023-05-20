Analysts Set DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target at $64.63

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DICE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICE Therapeutics

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $3,238,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $3,238,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 154,210 shares valued at $5,611,071. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,680,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 483,183 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,168,000 after buying an additional 1,424,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 187,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DICE opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.