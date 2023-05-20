Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Price Target at $32.75

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CNP opened at $28.59 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 333,476 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

