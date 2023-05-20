Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

