Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $303.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

