American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 0.4%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.82. 162,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 669,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

American Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$586.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.12.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

