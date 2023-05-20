American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.56 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.