American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Trading 1.5% Higher

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.73. 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.23% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About American Century Sustainable Growth ETF

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

