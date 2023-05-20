American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Up 0.5%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $44.11. Approximately 35 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Century Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 539.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

