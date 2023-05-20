American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
AAL opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.
In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
