American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

AAL opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

