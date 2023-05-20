Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Ameren Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

