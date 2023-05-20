AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

AMC Networks stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $575.47 million, a P/E ratio of 133.81 and a beta of 1.18.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 488,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

