Amaze World Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $48.18 million and $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.