Altria Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in Altria Group by 364.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

