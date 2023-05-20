AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Village Super Market accounts for 0.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 21,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.32. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $563.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Village Super Market

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $160,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $160,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Sumas sold 11,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $257,259.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,604.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,635 shares of company stock worth $465,140. 64.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Further Reading

