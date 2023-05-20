AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 48,410 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,410 shares during the quarter. Agilysys comprises 4.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.54% of Agilysys worth $30,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.8 %

AGYS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. 288,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.80 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $88.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.