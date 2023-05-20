AltraVue Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. IES makes up about 2.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 2.54% of IES worth $18,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IES by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IES by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IES by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IESC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $50.38. 20,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

