AltraVue Capital LLC Has $50.62 Million Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the period. AerSale accounts for about 7.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AerSale worth $50,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

ASLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AerSale stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 121,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $831.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.39. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.02 million. AerSale had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

