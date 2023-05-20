Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $103.30 million and approximately $442,324.38 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

