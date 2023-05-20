Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.22. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 15,874 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 45.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $183,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

