Allie Family Office LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allie Family Office LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.9% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 491,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after buying an additional 95,803 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average is $174.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

