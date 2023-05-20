Allie Family Office LLC Invests $491,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allie Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $420.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $313.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

