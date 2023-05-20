Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Trading Up 4.8%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 22,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Alliance Mining Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

About Alliance Mining

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

