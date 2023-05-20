Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 45,709 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.38% of Allegion worth $34,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ALLE stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.64.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.
Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
