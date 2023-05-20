Ald Holdings Group, Llc Sells 2,300,000 Shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Ald Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,989,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lottery.com Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ LTRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 468,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,168. Lottery.com Inc. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lottery.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lottery.com by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 758,217 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 500,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 320,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

