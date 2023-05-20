Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $81,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,110 shares of company stock worth $4,004,611. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 25.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.