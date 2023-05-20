Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

