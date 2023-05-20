Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases $25,040.10 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,383.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

