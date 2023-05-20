Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.76. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 83,150 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AFLYY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.
Air France-KLM Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA engages in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its services include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.
