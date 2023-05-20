Aion (AION) Trading 41% Lower This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 41% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $476,636.77 and approximately $569.63 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00131939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00063257 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026590 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003655 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.