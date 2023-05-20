AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.43

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.43 and last traded at $109.26, with a volume of 153737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

