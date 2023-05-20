AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 87,233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AerCap by 77.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,744,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,110,000 after purchasing an additional 762,199 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $15,303,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $4,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 283,101 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

