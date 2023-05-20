AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $39,740.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $83,580.00.

AdvanSix Price Performance

AdvanSix stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $971.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $47.77.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 48,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 237,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $31,153,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also

