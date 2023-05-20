Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $96.55 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

