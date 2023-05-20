Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

