ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ADTRAN by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 169,789 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ADTRAN by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,513,000 after buying an additional 86,787 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.